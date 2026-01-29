Russia and India Forge Stronger Aviation Ties at Wings India 2026

During the international civil aviation exhibition 'Wings India 2026' in Hyderabad, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov accompanied a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia, Gennady Abramenkov. The delegation visited the Russian sector of the exhibition, showcasing aircraft like the Superjet 100 and Il-114-300 and concluded with a demonstration flight.

The Ambassador participated in a formal agreement signing between the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, promising collaboration on manufacturing Superjet aircraft in India. In parallel, a plenary session included talks with Indian aviation leaders, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The event culminated in discussions with India's Minister of Civil Aviation on expanding joint projects. The meeting highlighted decisions made during the recent Russia-India Business Forum 2025 to enhance trade and collaborations, emphasizing tech innovation, SME growth, and logistics improvements.