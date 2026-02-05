Left Menu

Measles Resurgence Threatens Americas' Immunization Gains

The Pan American Health Organization warns of a dramatic rise in measles cases across Americas in 2025-2026. Highlighting critical outbreaks in North America, PAHO urges enhanced surveillance and immunization efforts to curb the virus. Vaccination remains the most effective prevention as misinformation hampers coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:31 IST
Measles Resurgence Threatens Americas' Immunization Gains
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has released an urgent alert concerning the alarming increase in measles cases across the Americas during 2025 and the early months of 2026. This specialized United Nations agency is calling for member states to intensify their routine surveillance and immunization programs.

Reports indicate that the Americas region recorded 1,031 confirmed measles cases within the first three weeks of 2026, following a total of 14,891 cases throughout 2025. Significant outbreaks have been reported in North America, particularly affecting the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Measles, an airborne virus, can infect up to nine out of ten unvaccinated individuals. Vaccination remains crucial, with the MMR vaccine providing effective protection. However, declining coverage due to misinformation is a concern, as seen in the United States where officials counter false claims about vaccine efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

