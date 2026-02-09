Left Menu

Rohit Kumar Singh Appointed to Lead USISPF Global Value Chains Initiative

Rohit Kumar Singh, former Secretary of India, has been appointed as Chair of USISPF's Global Value Chains Committee. Singh aims to enhance India's global trade integration by promoting resilient supply chains and leveraging infrastructure and public-private collaborations. His tenure at the consumer affairs department highlighted a shift towards digital governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:23 IST
US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) (Image: LinkedIn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has named Rohit Kumar Singh as the new Chair of its Global Value Chains Committee. The former Indian government secretary is also taking on the role of Advisor to the USISPF Board of Directors, according to an announcement made on Monday.

Singh's leadership will focus on reinforcing resilient and diversified supply chains. His agenda includes regulatory alignment, infrastructure readiness, and fostering public-private partnerships, according to a press statement. Singh, an IAS officer from the 1989 Rajasthan cadre, has a rich background in economic governance and digital advancement.

Singh's prior role as Secretary at the Department of Consumer Affairs highlighted his proficiency in modernizing consumer governance. His achievements include digitizing India's consumer courts, making significant strides in AI-enabled grievance redressal. As he takes up this new role, Singh envisions a more digitally integrated global value chain, leveraging India's recent investments in infrastructure and public goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

