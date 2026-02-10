US Navigational Alert: Steering Clear of Iran in Strait of Hormuz

The United States has unveiled new navigational guidelines for American commercial vessels traversing the Strait of Hormuz, advising ship captains to steer clear of Iranian territorial waters. This guidance, announced on Monday by the US Maritime Administration, arrives as tensions remain elevated between Washington and Tehran.

The advisory cautions against resistance if Iranian forces attempt to board, noting that refraining from forcible resistance should not be construed as consent. Navigational safety is paramount, with recommendations for eastbound vessels to transit close to Oman's waters.

The backdrop includes recent indirect US-Iran talks in Oman and historical precedents of geopolitical strife impacting shipping lanes. With strategic importance underscored by recent conflicts and ongoing military postures, the advisory encapsulates the volatile dynamics in this vital global artery.

