Left Menu

India and Seychelles Fortify Defense Ties for Indian Ocean Stability

India and Seychelles have pledged to enhance their defense and security cooperation, focusing on peace in the Indian Ocean Region. Discussions included joint military exercises, training initiatives, and maritime security efforts, reflecting a robust defense partnership rooted in shared interests and commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:21 IST
India and Seychelles Fortify Defense Ties for Indian Ocean Stability
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh with Seychelles' Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora Barry Faure (Photo/X@SpokespersonMoD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Seychelles' Minister for Foreign Affairs, Barry Faure, and Chief of Defence Forces, Major General Michael Anselme Marc Rosette, in the national capital. The discussion aimed at strengthening defense and security ties, with both nations committing to enhance cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Both nations expressed their anticipation for the joint military exercise LAMITYE-2026, involving the Indian and Seychelles Defence Forces. Current capacity-building initiatives are set for expansion, furthering the depth and scope of bilateral military engagements.

Besides joint exercises, discussions included cooperation avenues such as training, hydrography, and maritime security, alongside visits of ships and aircraft. Indian officials lauded Seychelles' upcoming participation in the International Fleet Review and Exercise Milan 2026, underscoring the partnership's dynamism and mutual commitment to tackling regional security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governors' Association Cancels Traditional Meeting Amid White House Partisan Snub

Governors' Association Cancels Traditional Meeting Amid White House Partisan...

 United States
2
Trio Caught in Rs 40 Lakh Electronic Goods Heist

Trio Caught in Rs 40 Lakh Electronic Goods Heist

 India
3
Deworming Drive Leads to Hospitalization of 100 Students

Deworming Drive Leads to Hospitalization of 100 Students

 India
4
Argentina's Bold Move: Libertarian Labor Reforms Ignite Tensions

Argentina's Bold Move: Libertarian Labor Reforms Ignite Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026