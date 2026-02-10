India and Seychelles Fortify Defense Ties for Indian Ocean Stability
India and Seychelles have pledged to enhance their defense and security cooperation, focusing on peace in the Indian Ocean Region. Discussions included joint military exercises, training initiatives, and maritime security efforts, reflecting a robust defense partnership rooted in shared interests and commitments.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Seychelles' Minister for Foreign Affairs, Barry Faure, and Chief of Defence Forces, Major General Michael Anselme Marc Rosette, in the national capital. The discussion aimed at strengthening defense and security ties, with both nations committing to enhance cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).
Both nations expressed their anticipation for the joint military exercise LAMITYE-2026, involving the Indian and Seychelles Defence Forces. Current capacity-building initiatives are set for expansion, furthering the depth and scope of bilateral military engagements.
Besides joint exercises, discussions included cooperation avenues such as training, hydrography, and maritime security, alongside visits of ships and aircraft. Indian officials lauded Seychelles' upcoming participation in the International Fleet Review and Exercise Milan 2026, underscoring the partnership's dynamism and mutual commitment to tackling regional security issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Seychelles
- Defense
- Cooperation
- Indian Ocean
- Military
- LAMITYE-2026
- Security
- Maritime
- Partnership
ALSO READ
Govt Grants Ex-Servicemen Status to Military Nursing Service Officers
India, Seychelles Reaffirm Defence Ties Ahead of Joint Exercise LAMITYE-2026
NZ Moves to Modernise Military Justice System With New Discipline Reforms
U.S. Military Intercepts Narco-Trafficking Vessel in Pacific
U.S. Military Targets Narco-Trafficking Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike