India and Seychelles Fortify Defense Ties for Indian Ocean Stability

On Tuesday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Seychelles' Minister for Foreign Affairs, Barry Faure, and Chief of Defence Forces, Major General Michael Anselme Marc Rosette, in the national capital. The discussion aimed at strengthening defense and security ties, with both nations committing to enhance cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Both nations expressed their anticipation for the joint military exercise LAMITYE-2026, involving the Indian and Seychelles Defence Forces. Current capacity-building initiatives are set for expansion, furthering the depth and scope of bilateral military engagements.

Besides joint exercises, discussions included cooperation avenues such as training, hydrography, and maritime security, alongside visits of ships and aircraft. Indian officials lauded Seychelles' upcoming participation in the International Fleet Review and Exercise Milan 2026, underscoring the partnership's dynamism and mutual commitment to tackling regional security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)