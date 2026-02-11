Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: School Shooting Leaves 10 Dead in Rural B.C.

A devastating shooting unfolded at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in rural northeast British Columbia, resulting in the tragic loss of 10 lives, according to reports by CBC News. Among the deceased is the suspect, marking one of the region's most harrowing incidents in recent history.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that six individuals were found dead within the school. One died en route to the hospital, and two more individuals were discovered at a residence connected to the incident, culminating in 10 fatalities. Police confirmed that the suspect died earlier from what has been described as a self-inflicted injury.

Amidst the chaos, two individuals were airlifted to the hospital with severe injuries, while 25 others are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local medical center. Authorities have assured the public of no additional suspects or threats, even as extensive investigations continue, including searches of surrounding properties to identify potential connections to the incident.

Additional RCMP officers, along with the Major Crime Unit, have been dispatched to bolster the investigation. Efforts to reunite students with their families are ongoing, and the community's rapid response played an essential role in managing the crisis, highlighted North District Chief Supt. Ken Floyd in his statement.

Throughout the day, condolences and support have poured in for the families and individuals affected by the incident. The Tumbler Ridge Health Centre operated with restricted access during the emergency and will return to normal operations the following day.

The ordeal began when reports of an active shooter prompted the RCMP to respond to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School at approximately 1:20 pm local time. Emergency alerts identified the suspect as a woman with brown hair wearing a dress, matching the description of the deceased individual.

The small community of Tumbler Ridge, home to around 2,400 residents and located about 660 kilometers northeast of Vancouver, has been left reeling. School District 59 initiated a lockdown at both the secondary and elementary schools. The community remains on edge as updates from authorities are awaited, with Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark confirmed the identity of the deceased suspect without releasing further details on her identity or age. Meanwhile, the District of Tumbler Ridge has characterized the event as a deeply distressing incident, urging residents to adhere to official communications from the RCMP.

In the challenging days ahead, community resilience and support will be crucial. The circumstances surrounding this tragedy remain under investigation, with motives and identities of the victims yet to be disclosed.

