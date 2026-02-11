World Bank Approves $370M to Clean Dhaka's Waterways

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors greenlit a $370 million financing package aimed at improving sanitation and solid waste management services in Dhaka and nearby areas. Announced on Wednesday, the Metro Dhaka Water Security and Resilience Program endeavors to reduce water pollution and revitalize the city's rivers and canals.

This initiative promises to boost the capability of local and national bodies to tackle water pollution in the greater Dhaka region, which contributes significantly to Bangladesh's economy. The program's results-focused framework aims to drive measurable enhancements by city corporations and the Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) in offering sanitation and waste management services to the communities hit hardest by pollution.

Addressing alarming industrial pollution levels, with 80% of garment factories in Dhaka discharging untreated wastewater, the initiative calls for private sector involvement to improve water treatment and efficiency. The operation blends public and private efforts to enhance service delivery, regulatory mechanisms, and restore the flow in Dhaka's waterways, aligning with Bangladesh's broader water security strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)