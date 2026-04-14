UDF's Triumphant Return: Chennithala Confident of Kerala Victory Under Rahul's Leadership

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has expressed strong confidence in the United Democratic Front (UDF) securing a victory in Kerala, attributing this potential success to the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. He stated this while addressing the media, emphasizing the political shift desired by voters after a decade under the current administration.

Chennithala criticized statements made by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), suggesting they were meant to artificially boost the morale of their supporters rather than reflect the ground reality. The unity and strategic campaigning by Congress and the UDF, closely overseen by Rahul Gandhi, were highlighted as significant factors for a decisive win.

Alleging a strong wave of anti-incumbency sentiment at the grassroots level, Chennithala expressed confidence in voters' preference for change. He indicated that the final decision regarding the chief ministerial candidate would be made by the Congress high command, ensuring coordination and consensus within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)