Oman: Gateway to Global Markets for Indian Investments

Oman emerges as a strategic business ally for India, highlighted by its prime location, regulatory advantages, and robust infrastructure. The Indo-Omani partnership, grounded in historical ties, continues to thrive with political dialogue and economic cooperation, positioning Oman as a vital hub for Indian businesses targeting global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:18 IST
Counsellor, Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman, Yahya Al Dughaishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sultanate of Oman is rapidly bolstering its reputation as a pivotal investment hub for Indian enterprises, leveraging its strategic geographic location, investor-friendly regulations, and world-class infrastructure. Yahya Al Dughaishi, a counselor at the Oman Embassy, emphasized in an exclusive interview with ANI that Oman is an ideal platform for Indian business ventures.

He highlighted Oman's position as a gateway to Africa, Europe, and the Middle East due to its elite ports and strong connectivity, coupled with growing sectors like metal manufacturing. The country is witnessing increased global demand, particularly for steel and green steel, fostering a conducive investment climate.

India and Oman have nurtured a robust strategic partnership since 1955, bolstered by shared history and culture. Recent high-level visits from Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, underscore the deepening bilateral relations, further intensified by trade and strategic dialogues.

A prominent trade and investment push is underscored by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's 2025 visit to co-chair the India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting. Strategic discussions continue actively, evidenced by Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri's 2024 visit.

Oman's influential role in multilateral groups like the Gulf Cooperation Council enhances its stature as a crucial partner. With converging interests in maritime security, regional stability, and economic integration, the India-Oman partnership is poised to expand, driven by shared goals and mutual diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

