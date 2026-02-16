Avalanche-Induced Train Derailment in Swiss Alps Sparks Safety Concerns

An avalanche in the Swiss Alps triggered a train derailment near the village of Goppenstein, southern Switzerland, early Monday, according to local reports. The sudden snow slide left several passengers feared injured as emergency services responded to the scene.

The derailment, which took place around 7 a.m. in Valais canton, involved a RegioExpress train operating on the RE1 line between Bern and Brig. Approximately 30 passengers were aboard when the avalanche struck, causing the train to veer off its tracks.

BLS, the route operator, reported the incident occurred in the Stockgraben Tunnel between Goppenstein and Hohtenn. This adds pressure on Swiss transport authorities to reevaluate safety protocols amid natural disaster threats in the region's challenging terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)