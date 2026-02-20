Clash in Sihora Town: Chaos and Calls for Peace

Tensions flared in Sihora town, Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, following a violent clash between two communities over a damaged temple grill.

The altercation resulted in stone-pelting and vandalism, forcing police to deploy teargas and arrest 49 individuals. Eyewitnesses reported the unrest stemmed from the proximity of a temple and a mosque in Azad Chowk.

Authorities, including Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, ensured the situation is now under control. An investigation is ongoing, with community leaders calling for peace and justice for those wrongly accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)