Minister Scindia Condemns BSNL Director's Shockingly Lavish Visit Plans

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has expressed stern disapproval over the extravagant preparations for a proposed visit by BSNL Director Vivek Banzal to Prayagraj. According to sources, the visit, intended for February 25-26, included elaborate arrangements such as personalized kits and extensive accommodations.

The Minister termed these plans as 'absurd and shocking', emphasizing that such conduct blatantly violates protocol. Banzal, who has held the director position since 2018 and is due to superannuate soon, now faces a show-cause notice and an official inquiry.

BSNL has reiterated its commitment to maintaining professional standards, noting that strict adherence to established guidelines is expected of all employees. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked widespread attention on social platforms, with the office order detailing the visit arrangements going viral.

(With inputs from agencies.)