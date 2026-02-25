Left Menu

Minister Scindia Condemns BSNL Director's Shockingly Lavish Visit Plans

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia criticized the extravagant arrangements planned for BSNL Director Vivek Banzal's visit to Prayagraj, marking them as shocking and against protocol. A show-cause notice and inquiry follow the cancellation of the visit, originally slated for February 25-26, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has expressed stern disapproval over the extravagant preparations for a proposed visit by BSNL Director Vivek Banzal to Prayagraj. According to sources, the visit, intended for February 25-26, included elaborate arrangements such as personalized kits and extensive accommodations.

The Minister termed these plans as 'absurd and shocking', emphasizing that such conduct blatantly violates protocol. Banzal, who has held the director position since 2018 and is due to superannuate soon, now faces a show-cause notice and an official inquiry.

BSNL has reiterated its commitment to maintaining professional standards, noting that strict adherence to established guidelines is expected of all employees. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked widespread attention on social platforms, with the office order detailing the visit arrangements going viral.

(With inputs from agencies.)

