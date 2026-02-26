India-Israel Synergy: Modi and Netanyahu Boost IMEC and I2U2 Initiatives

During a pivotal meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized enhanced collaboration on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the I2U2 initiative. Modi stressed that peace and stability in West Asia have direct implications for India's security, reiterating India's strong stance against terrorism.

Addressing media in Jerusalem, Modi highlighted extensive talks on regional and global challenges. He reiterated the shared Indo-Israeli position on eliminating terrorism in all forms. Emphasizing enhanced connectivity, Modi expressed commitment to advancing IMEC and I2U2 initiatives, collaborating with the UAE and USA on strategic projects in food security, clean energy, and technology.

IMEC aims to transform global trade through infrastructure and sustainable growth across continents. Modi also emphasized India's continuous advocacy for peaceful resolutions in West Asia. Referring to initiatives like the Gaza Peace Plan, he affirmed India's dedication to supporting peace and stability efforts, ensuring humanity is not a casualty of conflict.