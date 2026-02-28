Operation Roaring Lion: A Joint US-Israel Strike Targets Iranian Threat

In a dramatic development heightening regional tensions, Israel and the United States have commenced a coordinated military campaign, termed Operation Roaring Lion, targeting what they deem as Iran's existential threat. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted Iran's longstanding antagonism, characterizing the operation as both defensive and strategic.

Netanyahu announced Israel's collaboration with the US in addressing the threat posed by Iran's regime, thanking US President Donald Trump for his historical leadership. Netanyahu recalled Iran's 47-year-old hostile rhetoric and actions, emphasizing the necessity of the operation to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear armament, which poses a significant risk globally.

The operation, as stated by the IDF, aims to systematically degrade Iran's capacity to threaten Israel. US President Trump, warning Iranian forces of dire consequences if they continue armed resistance, appealed to Iranians to seize the moment for governmental change. The full implications of this operation remain unfolding, amid a climate of high-stakes negotiations and military tensions.