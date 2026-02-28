British Nationals Urged to Shelter Amidst Middle East Tensions

The British Foreign Office issued an urgent advisory on Saturday, instructing British nationals in the Middle East to shelter in place. The warning follows alleged missile attacks after military strikes conducted by the United States and Israel against Iran.

According to the Foreign Office, citizens in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE should 'remain indoors in a secure location, avoid all travel, and follow instructions from local authorities,' as stated in a social media post on X. A subsequent update on their website highlighted increasing regional tensions and the closure of Iranian airspace, urging against all travel to Iran.

In addition, British nationals were advised to stay alert by following local and international news, avoid military zones, review travel plans, and be ready to adhere to local shelter instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)