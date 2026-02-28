British Nationals Urged to Shelter Amidst Middle East Tensions
The British Foreign Office has advised British nationals in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and UAE to stay indoors due to missile threats following US and Israeli actions against Iran. The office warned against travel to Iran, urged monitoring of news, and recommended readiness for quick response to local directives.
The British Foreign Office issued an urgent advisory on Saturday, instructing British nationals in the Middle East to shelter in place. The warning follows alleged missile attacks after military strikes conducted by the United States and Israel against Iran.
According to the Foreign Office, citizens in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE should 'remain indoors in a secure location, avoid all travel, and follow instructions from local authorities,' as stated in a social media post on X. A subsequent update on their website highlighted increasing regional tensions and the closure of Iranian airspace, urging against all travel to Iran.
In addition, British nationals were advised to stay alert by following local and international news, avoid military zones, review travel plans, and be ready to adhere to local shelter instructions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
