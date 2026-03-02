Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Gears Up for Major NDA Rally as Seat-Sharing Talks Await Election Dates

BJP Tamil Nadu State President Nainar Nagendran announced that seat-sharing talks within the NDA would commence only after the election schedule is revealed. A massive NDA rally is planned in Tiruchirappalli with PM Modi expected to attend. Meanwhile, seat negotiations continue between Congress and DMK within the INDIA Bloc Alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:33 IST
BJP Tamil Nadu Chief Nainar Nagendran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Tamil Nadu, political anticipations are high as BJP State President Nainar Nagendran confirmed that seat-sharing discussions within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would only occur post the announcement of the election schedule. This statement comes ahead of a major NDA rally slated for March 11 in Tiruchirappalli, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to make an appearance.

On Monday, Nagendran, accompanied by former Minister C Vijayabaskar, visited Tiruchirappalli to finalize arrangements for the rally. The leaders inspected potential venues, a private land parcel in Panjappur, and the G Corner Ground, to determine the most suitable location for hosting the expected attendance of over five lakh people.

Addressing media queries, Nagendran refrained from commenting on the AIADMK leader's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating the purpose remained confidential. Concurrently, Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai expressed confidence in peaceful seat-sharing negotiations with DMK, noting their ideological alliance under the INDIA Bloc remains strong, aiming for victory against the BJP-AIADMK coalition in the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

