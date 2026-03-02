Left Menu

Bridging Literary Winter: Indo-Russian Academic Exchange

TV BRICS will host a 'Russian Winter in Literary Texts' telebridge for Indian students on March 2, 2026. Located at Moscow's IM Rudomino State Library, this event involves 14 Indian universities and promotes academic dialogue on Russian literature. Featured activities include readings, discussions, and cultural exchanges.

02-03-2026
File photo of Russian winter (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The TV BRICS International Media Network is set to organize an innovative telebridge on March 2, 2026, focusing on the theme 'Russian Winter in Literary Texts' for Indian students. The core studio for this event will be located at the IM Rudomino All-Russia State Library for Foreign Literature in Moscow.

This unique academic exchange venture will feature 14 Indian universities, spanning 13 cities from nine Indian states, including Delhi, Pune, and Hyderabad, as well as regions like Gujarat, West Bengal, and Kerala. Notably, an Indian postgraduate student currently enrolled at the State University of Education in Moscow will also participate in this virtual event.

Organized under the banner of TV BRICS' 'Modern Russian' project, the telebridge is a collaborative effort with the Indian Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature and Russian House in New Delhi. Highlighting the significant role of winter in Russian literature, the event will explore work by famous authors such as Pushkin, Tolstoy, and Gogol, with discussions on literary blizzards, etymological insights, winter proverbs, and traditional celebrations.

