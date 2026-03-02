Left Menu

Aerial Assault on Stena Imperative: Tragedy at Middle East Gulf Shipyard

The US-flagged tanker Stena Imperative suffered damages due to aerial impacts while docked in the Middle East Gulf, as reported by Stena Bulk and its U.S. manager, Crowley. The incident, occurring at 0200 local time, tragically resulted in the death of a shipyard worker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:29 IST
Aerial Assault on Stena Imperative: Tragedy at Middle East Gulf Shipyard
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The US-flagged product tanker, Stena Imperative, encountered significant damage following aerial impacts while moored in the Middle East Gulf. This incident was confirmed by the vessel's owner, Stena Bulk, and its U.S. management company, Crowley, in a statement released on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 0200 local time (0600 GMT) and tragically led to the death of a shipyard worker. Consequently, authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the aerial impacts that targeted the tanker.

Stena Bulk, along with Crowley, has expressed deep condolences for the loss of life and remains committed to cooperating fully with investigations to ensure stronger safety measures and prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yuva Sangam: Bridging India's Diverse Youth

Yuva Sangam: Bridging India's Diverse Youth

 India
2
Over 2,600 people evacuated from areas around chemical unit that leaked toxic gas in Palghar district: Officials.

Over 2,600 people evacuated from areas around chemical unit that leaked toxi...

 India
3
Flights Grounded: Global Air Travel Faces Turbulence Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Flights Grounded: Global Air Travel Faces Turbulence Amid Middle Eastern Con...

 Global
4
Delhi's Golden Tax Break: SUNIYO's Success Story

Delhi's Golden Tax Break: SUNIYO's Success Story

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026