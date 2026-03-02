Aerial Assault on Stena Imperative: Tragedy at Middle East Gulf Shipyard

The US-flagged product tanker, Stena Imperative, encountered significant damage following aerial impacts while moored in the Middle East Gulf. This incident was confirmed by the vessel's owner, Stena Bulk, and its U.S. management company, Crowley, in a statement released on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 0200 local time (0600 GMT) and tragically led to the death of a shipyard worker. Consequently, authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the aerial impacts that targeted the tanker.

Stena Bulk, along with Crowley, has expressed deep condolences for the loss of life and remains committed to cooperating fully with investigations to ensure stronger safety measures and prevent future occurrences.

