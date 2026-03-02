RSS Urges Peace Amidst Rising Tensions in West Asia

In response to escalating tensions in West Asia, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has emphasized the urgent need for global peace, stating that conflicts should only occur for humanity's greater good and truth, rather than selfish motives.

Speaking at an event, Sunil Ambekar, head of the RSS's national publicity and media department, expressed deep concern over the wellbeing of Indian citizens stranded in regions affected by recent conflicts. The remarks follow a series of targeted attacks by the United States and Israel in the region, which have prompted retaliatory actions from Iran.

The Indian government has reviewed the situation through its Cabinet Committee on Security, stressing the importance of maintaining dialogue and ensuring the safety of the large Indian expatriate community in West Asia. Measures are being taken to evacuate and support stranded nationals, with continuous contact maintained through Indian missions and helplines in the region.