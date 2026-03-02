Indian Students Uncertain Amid Iran Conflict

The escalating conflict in Iran has trapped numerous Indian students, leaving their families in distress back home. Kunwar Shakeel, an Old Delhi resident, recalls a tearful conversation with his daughter, a medical student at Islamic Azad University in Tehran, who is now stranded due to war.

Amid reports of heavy bombings near their educational institutions, Indian parents remain anxious, unsure when their children will be evacuated. With phone and internet connectivity severely restricted, communication has become sporadic and difficult, as students face limited food supplies.

The crisis follows a coordinated military offensive by the US and Israel against Iran, which has responded with aggressive counterattacks. As death tolls rise, families and students await action from the Indian government, hoping for a rescue mission akin to Operation Sindhu in 2025.

