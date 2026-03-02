Left Menu

Indian Students Uncertain Amid Iran Conflict

Indian students in Iran are stranded as conflict intensifies following the death of Iran's supreme leader. Parents in India are in distress, seeking their children's evacuation. Connectivity issues and food scarcity add to the challenges as tensions escalate between Iran, the US, and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:29 IST
Indian Students Uncertain Amid Iran Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The escalating conflict in Iran has trapped numerous Indian students, leaving their families in distress back home. Kunwar Shakeel, an Old Delhi resident, recalls a tearful conversation with his daughter, a medical student at Islamic Azad University in Tehran, who is now stranded due to war.

Amid reports of heavy bombings near their educational institutions, Indian parents remain anxious, unsure when their children will be evacuated. With phone and internet connectivity severely restricted, communication has become sporadic and difficult, as students face limited food supplies.

The crisis follows a coordinated military offensive by the US and Israel against Iran, which has responded with aggressive counterattacks. As death tolls rise, families and students await action from the Indian government, hoping for a rescue mission akin to Operation Sindhu in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yuva Sangam: Bridging India's Diverse Youth

Yuva Sangam: Bridging India's Diverse Youth

 India
2
Over 2,600 people evacuated from areas around chemical unit that leaked toxic gas in Palghar district: Officials.

Over 2,600 people evacuated from areas around chemical unit that leaked toxi...

 India
3
Flights Grounded: Global Air Travel Faces Turbulence Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Flights Grounded: Global Air Travel Faces Turbulence Amid Middle Eastern Con...

 Global
4
Delhi's Golden Tax Break: SUNIYO's Success Story

Delhi's Golden Tax Break: SUNIYO's Success Story

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026