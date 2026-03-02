World Tensions Soar: Space as Battlefield, Middle East Conflicts, Global Political Shifts

The world is experiencing a wave of geopolitical turbulence, with key developments in space and the Middle East. The SES chief declared space a 'war-fighting domain' as military powers vie for orbital supremacy in response to increasing conflict in the Middle East, resulting in a boost for Europe's defense-related stocks.

In Malaysia, the parliament narrowly rejected a legislative amendment aimed at limiting the prime minister's tenure to two terms. Meanwhile, Guinea signed a $143 million health agreement with the U.S., signaling significant bilateral partnerships in health following the U.S.'s recent aid policy changes.

The volatile dynamics in Iran have broadened with diplomatic calls for a peaceful resolution. In South Sudan and Congo, rising violence has claimed lives amid political unrest. Amid these conflicts, calls for peace in Ukraine continue, with U.S.-brokered talks remaining on the schedule.

