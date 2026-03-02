Left Menu

Travel Industry Faces Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict

The Middle East conflict has caused travel cancellations and rescheduling, affecting 20-25% of bookings. Indian travelers are cautious due to possible flight diversions and extended durations. Operators like MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip are assisting travelers with updates and alternative arrangements as domestic tourism remains strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:50 IST
Travel Industry Faces Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing military conflict in the Middle East has led to significant disruptions in travel bookings, with cancellations and rescheduling affecting 20-25% of routes linked to the region, according to the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO). The group's president, Ravi Gosain, highlights rising caution among travelers due to flight diversions, extended travel times, and changing advisories.

Travel booking platforms like MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip are witnessing a temporary spike in cancellations and have been actively assisting travelers with updates. MakeMyTrip spokesperson expressed that many have deferred near-future travel plans. Similarly, EaseMyTrip reports increased demand for flexible travel options and is exploring charter flights from Oman to India.

Despite these international challenges, domestic tourism remains robust as travelers shift preferences toward local destinations during global uncertainty. Nishant Pitti of EaseMyTrip notes a consistent booking momentum across major Indian leisure and business destinations, underscoring the strong domestic tourism demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European natural gas futures spike 42.6 per cent in wake of shutdown of major Gulf liquid natural gas supplier, reports AP.

European natural gas futures spike 42.6 per cent in wake of shutdown of majo...

 Global
2
Gulf's Banking Sector Shaken by IT Disruption Amid Rising Tensions

Gulf's Banking Sector Shaken by IT Disruption Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Tata Steel's Green Leap: Transforming Jamshedpur with Advanced Steel Tech

Tata Steel's Green Leap: Transforming Jamshedpur with Advanced Steel Tech

 India
4
EU Gas Coordination Group Convenes Amid Middle East Tensions

EU Gas Coordination Group Convenes Amid Middle East Tensions

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026