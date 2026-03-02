Travel Industry Faces Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict

The ongoing military conflict in the Middle East has led to significant disruptions in travel bookings, with cancellations and rescheduling affecting 20-25% of routes linked to the region, according to the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO). The group's president, Ravi Gosain, highlights rising caution among travelers due to flight diversions, extended travel times, and changing advisories.

Travel booking platforms like MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip are witnessing a temporary spike in cancellations and have been actively assisting travelers with updates. MakeMyTrip spokesperson expressed that many have deferred near-future travel plans. Similarly, EaseMyTrip reports increased demand for flexible travel options and is exploring charter flights from Oman to India.

Despite these international challenges, domestic tourism remains robust as travelers shift preferences toward local destinations during global uncertainty. Nishant Pitti of EaseMyTrip notes a consistent booking momentum across major Indian leisure and business destinations, underscoring the strong domestic tourism demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)