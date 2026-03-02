Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Middle East Conflict: Strikes and Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Clashes

Missile strikes between Iran, Israel, and the US escalate as diplomatic talks stall. Iran targets US interests in Kuwait, while the US and Israel focus on Iran. Casualties mount, and international leaders, including Russia and Greece, call for dialogue amidst rising regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:12 IST
Escalating tensions in the Middle East have led to intensive missile exchanges between Iran and a coalition of Israel and the United States. Reports confirmed that Iranian-backed forces have targeted the US Embassy compound in Kuwait, while US and Israeli forces retaliated, hitting numerous Iranian targets amid mounting casualties.

The situation has seen at least 555 reported deaths in Iran and Iran-controlled territories, further intensifying the conflict which Secretary Pete Hegseth described as 'the most precise aerial operation in history'. He reassured that the operations are not aimed at prolonged military involvement, rather a response to Iran's expansionist activities.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concerns over the conflict, highlighting Russia's failed diplomatic initiatives regarding Iran's nuclear program. Neighboring Greece has taken defensive measures, deploying naval forces to Cyprus to address regional threats. Global leaders continue to urge diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

