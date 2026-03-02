Tensions Escalate in Middle East Conflict: Strikes and Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Clashes

Escalating tensions in the Middle East have led to intensive missile exchanges between Iran and a coalition of Israel and the United States. Reports confirmed that Iranian-backed forces have targeted the US Embassy compound in Kuwait, while US and Israeli forces retaliated, hitting numerous Iranian targets amid mounting casualties.

The situation has seen at least 555 reported deaths in Iran and Iran-controlled territories, further intensifying the conflict which Secretary Pete Hegseth described as 'the most precise aerial operation in history'. He reassured that the operations are not aimed at prolonged military involvement, rather a response to Iran's expansionist activities.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concerns over the conflict, highlighting Russia's failed diplomatic initiatives regarding Iran's nuclear program. Neighboring Greece has taken defensive measures, deploying naval forces to Cyprus to address regional threats. Global leaders continue to urge diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)