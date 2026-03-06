Left Menu

Global Call to Action: Ensuring Housing as a Fundamental Human Right

At the UN Human Rights Council, activist Neha from Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan urged for urgent global action on housing crises. She emphasized treating housing as a human right, highlighted inequalities, and praised India's housing initiatives aimed at empowering women and integrating essential services to ensure dignity and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:37 IST
Global Call to Action: Ensuring Housing as a Fundamental Human Right
Representative Image (Photo/@UNGeneva). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

During the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Neha, a prominent social activist representing Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan, delivered a compelling call to action regarding the global housing crisis. Engaging in dialogue with the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Adequate Housing, she urged governments and international bodies to adopt urgent, inclusive measures to address the escalating situation. Neha articulated with conviction that safe housing must be recognized as a fundamental human right rather than merely a policy goal.

In her address, Neha commended the Special Rapporteur's report while emphasizing the extensive challenges faced worldwide. Citing alarming statistics, she revealed that over 1.6 billion individuals globally are enduring inadequate or insecure housing conditions. She underscored that these conditions disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, including women, individuals with disabilities, migrants, and marginalized communities, who often endure compounded discrimination that restricts their access to secure housing.

Neha argued that lack of secure housing perpetuates poverty and inhibits opportunities for improved health, education, and economic mobility. According to her insights, housing insecurity exacerbates structural inequalities, undermining the dignity and basic rights of millions. She called for a robust global commitment, urging nations to implement inclusive, rights-based housing frameworks. Demanding thoughtful policy action, she advocated for measures ensuring affordability, security of tenure, accessibility, and resilience to climate-related risks.

With accelerating urbanization and worsening environmental challenges, she noted that vulnerable communities frequently bear the brunt of displacement and housing instability. Neha lauded India's commitment to social justice, drawing attention to initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which has sanctioned housing for over 50 million economically weaker sections. She emphasized the program's focus on women's empowerment, with 70 percent of rural homes registered in women's names, enhancing gender equality and household financial security.

Moreover, Neha emphasized the incorporation of essential services such as water supply, sanitation, electricity, and digital connectivity into India's housing initiatives, promoting dignified living standards. She concluded by stressing the necessity of international collaboration, data-driven policymaking, and community involvement, urging the global community to collectively ensure adequate housing is universally recognized as a fundamental right, not a luxury for a select few.

TRENDING

1
Myong Yu Jong's Heroics Propel North Korea in Women's Asian Cup

Myong Yu Jong's Heroics Propel North Korea in Women's Asian Cup

 Australia
2
Gas Supply Disruption Challenges Asian Granito India

Gas Supply Disruption Challenges Asian Granito India

 Global
3
India Ramps Up LPG Production Amid Middle East Crisis

India Ramps Up LPG Production Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global
4
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Foreign Policy

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Foreign Policy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026