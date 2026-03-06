Global Call to Action: Ensuring Housing as a Fundamental Human Right

During the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Neha, a prominent social activist representing Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan, delivered a compelling call to action regarding the global housing crisis. Engaging in dialogue with the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Adequate Housing, she urged governments and international bodies to adopt urgent, inclusive measures to address the escalating situation. Neha articulated with conviction that safe housing must be recognized as a fundamental human right rather than merely a policy goal.

In her address, Neha commended the Special Rapporteur's report while emphasizing the extensive challenges faced worldwide. Citing alarming statistics, she revealed that over 1.6 billion individuals globally are enduring inadequate or insecure housing conditions. She underscored that these conditions disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, including women, individuals with disabilities, migrants, and marginalized communities, who often endure compounded discrimination that restricts their access to secure housing.

Neha argued that lack of secure housing perpetuates poverty and inhibits opportunities for improved health, education, and economic mobility. According to her insights, housing insecurity exacerbates structural inequalities, undermining the dignity and basic rights of millions. She called for a robust global commitment, urging nations to implement inclusive, rights-based housing frameworks. Demanding thoughtful policy action, she advocated for measures ensuring affordability, security of tenure, accessibility, and resilience to climate-related risks.

With accelerating urbanization and worsening environmental challenges, she noted that vulnerable communities frequently bear the brunt of displacement and housing instability. Neha lauded India's commitment to social justice, drawing attention to initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which has sanctioned housing for over 50 million economically weaker sections. She emphasized the program's focus on women's empowerment, with 70 percent of rural homes registered in women's names, enhancing gender equality and household financial security.

Moreover, Neha emphasized the incorporation of essential services such as water supply, sanitation, electricity, and digital connectivity into India's housing initiatives, promoting dignified living standards. She concluded by stressing the necessity of international collaboration, data-driven policymaking, and community involvement, urging the global community to collectively ensure adequate housing is universally recognized as a fundamental right, not a luxury for a select few.