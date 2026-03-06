Left Menu

Raisina Dialogue Highlights: India's Strategic Energy Role Amidst Geopolitical Shifts

At the Raisina Dialogue 2026, international experts spotlighted India's pivotal role in global energy security following a US waiver on Russian oil imports. Discussions emphasized India's need to diversify energy sources and its significant geopolitical impact amid evolving US-India relations and shifting global dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:35 IST
Raisina Dialogue Highlights: India's Strategic Energy Role Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
Jaroslaw Cwiek-Karpowicz, Director of the Polish Institute of International Affairs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spotlight at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, international leaders highlighted India's expanding influence in global energy security, following a US decision to issue a temporary waiver for Russian oil imports. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cited India's essential role in maintaining global energy flow amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Experts like Jaroslaw Cwiek-Karpowicz from the Polish Institute of International Affairs emphasized India's reliance on Russian oil but urged diversification to enhance global security. He cautioned against the growing Russian-Chinese nexus and advised India to explore markets in South America, Brazil, and Africa. Strengthening US-India economic relations was encouraged to boost India's autonomy.

OECD's Deputy Secretary-General Frantisek Ruzicka praised the growing US-India partnership for adeptly navigating global complexities. Alexander Schallenberg, Austria's former Chancellor, noted India's transformation into a pivotal global player, underlining the importance of sovereign energy decisions. The dialogue underscored India's balancing act amid global pressures and strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Technological Leap: Paving the Path for a Digital Future

Maharashtra's Technological Leap: Paving the Path for a Digital Future

 India
2
Markolines Wins Rs 440 Crore Highway Projects Across India

Markolines Wins Rs 440 Crore Highway Projects Across India

 India
3
Karnataka's Youth Social Media Ban: A Controversial Step Forward

Karnataka's Youth Social Media Ban: A Controversial Step Forward

 India
4
Balen's Breakthrough: RSP's Historic Victory in Nepal Elections

Balen's Breakthrough: RSP's Historic Victory in Nepal Elections

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026