Raisina Dialogue Highlights: India's Strategic Energy Role Amidst Geopolitical Shifts

In a spotlight at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, international leaders highlighted India's expanding influence in global energy security, following a US decision to issue a temporary waiver for Russian oil imports. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cited India's essential role in maintaining global energy flow amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Experts like Jaroslaw Cwiek-Karpowicz from the Polish Institute of International Affairs emphasized India's reliance on Russian oil but urged diversification to enhance global security. He cautioned against the growing Russian-Chinese nexus and advised India to explore markets in South America, Brazil, and Africa. Strengthening US-India economic relations was encouraged to boost India's autonomy.

OECD's Deputy Secretary-General Frantisek Ruzicka praised the growing US-India partnership for adeptly navigating global complexities. Alexander Schallenberg, Austria's former Chancellor, noted India's transformation into a pivotal global player, underlining the importance of sovereign energy decisions. The dialogue underscored India's balancing act amid global pressures and strategic partnerships.

