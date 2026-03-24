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Indo-Pacific Collaborations: US and India Forge Strategic Partnerships

US Under Secretary Elbridge Colby highlights India's pivotal role in maintaining a favorable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific. Speaking in New Delhi, he emphasized both nations' commitment to sovereign cooperation to foster stability and strategic balance, amidst significant global shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:11 IST
Indo-Pacific Collaborations: US and India Forge Strategic Partnerships
US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Indo-Pacific region stands as a crucial axis in contemporary geopolitics, with the United States and India working closely to ensure no single power dominates. US Under Secretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby, acknowledged India's central role in this strategic equilibrium during his speech in New Delhi.

Colby stressed that the United States values its partnership with India, attributing deep respect to the nation for its strategic autonomy and potential to influence the Indo-Pacific. By collaborating on defense and security, both countries aim to foster a stable regional power balance that serves their mutual interests.

Highlighting ongoing cooperation, Colby cited advancements in defense coordination, technology sharing, and military exercises. He emphasized the importance of practical collaboration over rigid agreements, advocating for adaptable strategies to meet dynamic global challenges and solidify the Indo-Pacific's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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