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India's Defense Budget Under Scrutiny Amidst Geopolitical Shifts

In light of the ongoing West Asia conflict and shifting geopolitical landscapes, Fauzia Khan urges India to reassess its defense spending. Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Khan emphasized the importance of indigenous defense capabilities and adapting to rapid changes. Other members discussed energy strategies and budget allocations, highlighting India's developmental focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:23 IST
India's Defense Budget Under Scrutiny Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
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In a call for strategic reevaluation, Rajya Sabha MP Fauzia Khan highlighted the need for India to rethink its defense expenditure amid the ongoing West Asia conflict and shifting global dynamics.

During discussions on the Appropriation Bill (2) of 2026, Khan questioned the efficacy of current defense strategies and underscored the importance of enhancing indigenous capabilities and preparedness.

Meanwhile, BJP members outlined steps taken by the NDA government to strengthen energy resilience and developmental initiatives, framing the union budget as pivotal to India's aspirational trajectory towards being a developed nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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