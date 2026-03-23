India's Defense Budget Under Scrutiny Amidst Geopolitical Shifts

In a call for strategic reevaluation, Rajya Sabha MP Fauzia Khan highlighted the need for India to rethink its defense expenditure amid the ongoing West Asia conflict and shifting global dynamics.

During discussions on the Appropriation Bill (2) of 2026, Khan questioned the efficacy of current defense strategies and underscored the importance of enhancing indigenous capabilities and preparedness.

Meanwhile, BJP members outlined steps taken by the NDA government to strengthen energy resilience and developmental initiatives, framing the union budget as pivotal to India's aspirational trajectory towards being a developed nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)