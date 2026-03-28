Congress Unveils Robust Manifesto Amidst Election Heat

In a significant development ahead of Assam's assembly elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is preparing to release the party's manifesto on April 9. The release is set to occur in Lakhimpur, where Kharge will also partake in an election campaign meeting.

According to AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh, the manifesto is the result of extensive consultations and engagements with people across Assam. Singh also criticized the BJP-led Assam government, expressing concerns about an atmosphere of fear created by the authorities.

With elections looming, Singh pointed to internal divisions within the BJP, notably between current Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other leaders. He emphasized the Congress-led opposition's chance to reclaim power, a post they lost back in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)