Left Menu

Oberoi Group to Elevate Amritsar's Tourism with New Hospitality Project

Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora announced a partnership between the Oberoi Group and Springedge Solutions for a Rs 400 crore hospitality project in Amritsar. The 150-room Trident brand hotel aims to boost local tourism, create 350 jobs, and enhance Punjab's premium hospitality sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:08 IST
Oberoi Group to Elevate Amritsar's Tourism with New Hospitality Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to Punjab's tourism sector, Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora announced on Saturday a new collaboration between the Oberoi Group and Springedge Solutions for a major hospitality project in Amritsar. The development, facilitated by the Government of Punjab through Invest Punjab, represents a substantial investment designed to bolster the region's hospitality infrastructure.

The project, under the Trident brand of the Oberoi Group, will feature a 150-room hotel spread over 3 acres, with an estimated investment of Rs 400 crore. Expected to generate employment for around 350 individuals, this initiative is poised to stimulate local economic activity and job creation in Amritsar.

This will be Punjab's first hotel under the Trident brand, reflecting the confidence of global luxury hospitality leaders in the state. The project's groundwork is set to commence in July 2026 and is targeted for completion by March 2029, contributing to the state's impressive track record of attracting substantial investments and employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Deepfakes Shake Up 2026 US Midterm Elections

AI Deepfakes Shake Up 2026 US Midterm Elections

 Global
2

Income Tax Demand: Fortis Hospitals Faces Rs 117.04 Crore Challenge

 India
3
Justice Surya Kant Boosts Ladakh's Judicial Infrastructure

Justice Surya Kant Boosts Ladakh's Judicial Infrastructure

 India
4
Allegations of Infiltration and Development: Union Minister's Strong Critique of Congress

Allegations of Infiltration and Development: Union Minister's Strong Critiqu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026