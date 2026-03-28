Oberoi Group to Elevate Amritsar's Tourism with New Hospitality Project

In a significant boost to Punjab's tourism sector, Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora announced on Saturday a new collaboration between the Oberoi Group and Springedge Solutions for a major hospitality project in Amritsar. The development, facilitated by the Government of Punjab through Invest Punjab, represents a substantial investment designed to bolster the region's hospitality infrastructure.

The project, under the Trident brand of the Oberoi Group, will feature a 150-room hotel spread over 3 acres, with an estimated investment of Rs 400 crore. Expected to generate employment for around 350 individuals, this initiative is poised to stimulate local economic activity and job creation in Amritsar.

This will be Punjab's first hotel under the Trident brand, reflecting the confidence of global luxury hospitality leaders in the state. The project's groundwork is set to commence in July 2026 and is targeted for completion by March 2029, contributing to the state's impressive track record of attracting substantial investments and employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)