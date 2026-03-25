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IRGC Intensifies Retaliation with 'Operation True Promise 4'

Iran's IRGC launched the 80th wave of Operation True Promise 4, targeting strategic military sites in Israel and US outposts in the region. The IRGC aims to counterbalance Israeli aggression and US influence, pledging to persist until 'complete victory,' amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:14 IST
IRGC Intensifies Retaliation with 'Operation True Promise 4'
IRGC launches missile strikes (Photo/IRGC Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a bold move, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has declared the execution of the 80th phase of its retaliatory campaign, Operation True Promise 4. The IRGC claims it has successfully targeted strategic military locations in northern Israel and American positions throughout the Middle East, as part of its coordinated counteroffensive.

On Wednesday, the IRGC announced in a statement that its Aerospace Force orchestrated the recent attacks to bolster the Hezbollah resistance movement in Lebanon. The military offensive reportedly hit the Israeli army's command center in Safed, critical for managing defenses along Israel's northern perimeter.

Describing these actions as the first in a planned series against what it calls the 'child-killing Zionist regime', the IRGC warned of continued strikes on Israeli assembly points and US military bases. Strikes included precision missile and drone attacks on critical locations in central Israel and US bases across Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain.

Further escalating the rhetoric, an IRGC spokesperson derided US President Donald Trump's negotiation strategies, characterizing the geopolitical power dynamics as a strategic defeat for the US. They stressed the unwavering resolve of Iranian forces against US-Israeli alliances, underscoring continued regional instability unless guided by Iranian military strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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