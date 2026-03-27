Left Menu

Clash in Churachandpur: Arrests Made in Protest Vandalism

In Manipur's Churachandpur district, five individuals were arrested for allegedly vandalizing security force vehicles during a protest. The protest emerged following a road accident where two persons were injured in an incident involving a security vehicle. Tensions escalated, resulting in further violence and damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-03-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 09:43 IST
Clash in Churachandpur: Arrests Made in Protest Vandalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Manipur's Churachandpur district arrested five individuals for allegedly vandalizing vehicles belonging to security forces during a protest.

The unrest followed a road accident involving a security force vehicle that injured two people. An official revealed that the injured were found to be inebriated and later discharged post first aid.

As tensions flared, angered locals targeted and set fire to another security vehicle, leading to injuries among security personnel and extensive vandalism, according to a police statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Current Developments in Health Sector: A Comprehensive Overview

Current Developments in Health Sector: A Comprehensive Overview

 Global
2
Greater Bay Airlines Increases Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Greater Bay Airlines Increases Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Fuel Prices

 China
3
Unlocking Tsunami Mysteries: Key Discoveries from Space Observations

Unlocking Tsunami Mysteries: Key Discoveries from Space Observations

 Global
4
Gorakhpur Hosts National Women's Rowing Camp Ahead of Asian Games

Gorakhpur Hosts National Women's Rowing Camp Ahead of Asian Games

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026