Clash in Churachandpur: Arrests Made in Protest Vandalism
In Manipur's Churachandpur district, five individuals were arrested for allegedly vandalizing security force vehicles during a protest. The protest emerged following a road accident where two persons were injured in an incident involving a security vehicle. Tensions escalated, resulting in further violence and damage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-03-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 09:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Manipur's Churachandpur district arrested five individuals for allegedly vandalizing vehicles belonging to security forces during a protest.
The unrest followed a road accident involving a security force vehicle that injured two people. An official revealed that the injured were found to be inebriated and later discharged post first aid.
As tensions flared, angered locals targeted and set fire to another security vehicle, leading to injuries among security personnel and extensive vandalism, according to a police statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)