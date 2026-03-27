Clash in Churachandpur: Arrests Made in Protest Vandalism

Authorities in Manipur's Churachandpur district arrested five individuals for allegedly vandalizing vehicles belonging to security forces during a protest.

The unrest followed a road accident involving a security force vehicle that injured two people. An official revealed that the injured were found to be inebriated and later discharged post first aid.

As tensions flared, angered locals targeted and set fire to another security vehicle, leading to injuries among security personnel and extensive vandalism, according to a police statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)