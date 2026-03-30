Flavio Bolsonaro Advocates US-Brazil Alliance Amidst Political Tensions

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, eyeing a presidential run in 2026, made a compelling case for fortifying US-Brazil relations during his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas. Representing the Liberal Party (PL-RJ), Bolsonaro highlighted the necessity for political and economic collaboration between the two nations.

In his speech, Bolsonaro urged global actors to closely inspect Brazil's democratic framework, amidst concerns he cited about its current functionality. He stressed Brazil's strategic significance as a supplier of rare earth minerals, crucial for advanced technologies, widening the lens on US-China supply chain dependencies and potential geopolitical shifts.

Condemning the policies of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro claimed that Lula's administration backs interests at odds with the United States. He expressed his support for former US President Donald Trump and reiterated accusations that former President Joe Biden meddled in Brazil's previous elections to bolster Lula's political fortunes. These statements underscore Bolsonaro's call for enhanced bilateral ties focused on mutual economic benefits and strategic defense partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)