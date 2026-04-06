Race Against Time: US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Intensify as Deadline Approaches

With a critical deadline set by former President Donald Trump fast approaching, the United States and Iran, along with a group of regional mediators, are in intense discussions to negotiate a potential 45-day ceasefire, Axios has reported. Sources indicate that the likelihood of reaching a partial deal within the next 48 hours remains slim.

Mediators have underscored to Iranian officials that there is little room for further negotiation tactics, stressing that the upcoming 48 hours present the final window for Iran to secure a deal and avert devastating consequences. Failure to achieve an agreement may lead to a dramatic escalation, including significant attacks on Iran's civilian infrastructure and retaliatory actions affecting Gulf states' energy and water facilities.

The ceasefire comes amid a 10-day deadline to Iran, initially set to expire on Monday evening, which has been extended by 20 hours. This extension was announced by Trump on Truth Social, aiming to provide a last-ditch opportunity for negotiation. Preparations for a large-scale US-Israeli bombing campaign targeting Iran's energy infrastructure are reportedly ready to proceed if diplomacy fails.

According to sources, these negotiations are facilitated by mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, alongside communications between Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. While proposals from the Trump administration have reached Iranian officials, acceptance remains outstanding so far.

The parties are discussing a two-phased approach, with the first phase involving a provisional 45-day ceasefire and the potential for extension if needed. In the second phase, an agreement could lead to the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a resolution regarding Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpiles.

The mediators are exploring confidence-building measures related to the strait's reopening and Iran's uranium management, acknowledging these as leverage points for Iran in negotiations. However, sources suggest Tehran will not concede these advantages without substantial agreements beyond the initial ceasefire.

Mediators are also examining potential steps the Trump administration might take to assure Iran that any ceasefire will not be merely temporary, aiming to finalize a permanent settlement of hostilities.

Despite Iranian concerns about falling into a Gaza or Lebanon-like scenario with only a paper ceasefire, discussions continue on US confidence-building measures that could satisfy some of Iran's stipulations without intensifying tensions.

The White House has refrained from commenting on ongoing negotiations. The situation remains precarious as mediators express concern over potential repercussions should Iran retaliate against a US-Israeli strike on its energy resources.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy has asserted that conditions in the strategic Strait of Hormuz will fundamentally alter, particularly impacting US and Israeli interests, should the conflict reignite.

(With inputs from agencies.)