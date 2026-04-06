Close Call: Strike Near Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant Sparks Global Concern

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that a recent military strike occurred dangerously close to Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, with the impact landing a mere 75 meters away. Despite this proximity, the nuclear facility itself has remained unscathed, according to IAEA's analysis based on satellite imagery and its in-depth knowledge of the site.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed grave concerns about the ongoing military activities near the operational site, which contains substantial amounts of nuclear fuel. In a statement, Grossi warned that continued strikes pose significant radiological risks not only to Iran but also to neighboring regions, urging all parties to respect the essential pillars of nuclear safety during conflicts.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has conveyed his concerns to the UN Secretary-General, condemning the US-Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure. Highlighting the threat of radioactive contamination, Araghchi emphasized the volatility of such military actions near an active nuclear facility, which he described as intolerable. Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the IAEA has reiterated its plea to halt military activities near nuclear sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)