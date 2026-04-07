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Federal Officers Under Scrutiny: Video Sparks Controversy in Minneapolis Shooting Case

A video has surfaced showing an incident in Minneapolis where two federal officers were involved in a chase and shooting. The case against two Venezuelan immigrants was dropped after new evidence contradicted the federal account. An investigation into the officers' actions and testimony is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 07-04-2026 02:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 02:19 IST
Federal Officers Under Scrutiny: Video Sparks Controversy in Minneapolis Shooting Case
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The city of Minneapolis unveiled a video on Monday capturing a chase and altercation that led to a nonfatal shooting in January. This incident resulted in suspensions for two federal officers engaged in the Trump administration's immigration enforcement in Minnesota.

The footage from a city-owned camera shows the officers pursuing a Venezuelan man to his home. A second Venezuelan male, residing at the same address, was injured during the encounter. Charges against the immigrants were later dismissed due to conflicting evidence.

The case has prompted a federal investigation into whether the immigration officers involved provided false testimony. Meanwhile, state and county prosecutors are demanding access to federal evidence to further probe the events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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