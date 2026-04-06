India-Iran Diplomatic Engagement: A Renewed Hope in West Asia
Engagement between India and Iran is cited as a 'positive development' by former diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni, who advocates India's active role in West Asia amid evolving geopolitical dynamics, while critiquing U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on Iran.
- Country:
- India
In a recent exchange between Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, former senior diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni commended India's renewed involvement in West Asia, describing it as a 'positive development'. He emphasized the necessity for India to maintain an active presence in the region's evolving geopolitical landscape.
Soni expressed concerns over India's past diplomatic oversights, urging for greater integration in ongoing initiatives. He criticized the lack of progress in existing diplomatic efforts in the region, notably initiatives involving Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, and suggested exploring alternative approaches. Iran, viewing India as a trusted ally, remains open to collaboration and consultation.
Addressing U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial remarks on Iran, Soni noted the unrealistic expectations set by Trump, resulting in international diplomatic tensions. He highlighted the inadequacies of Trump's strategies as resistance grows among traditional allies. Nevertheless, Soni pointed out, Iran's understanding of India's stance presents a potential avenue for diplomatic advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global order changing with visible shifts in relative power and influence of countries: EAM Jaishankar in Raipur.
Our foreign policy focused on expanding market access for producers, securing resources, tech, and essential goods: EAM Jaishankar.
India has come through solidly from global shocks that have tested its resilience: EAM Jaishankar in Raipur.
More inclusive growth, representative politics and decisive leadership have created new foundation: EAM Jaishankar.
World faced with prospect of securing itself in volatile environment, necessitating inclination to derisk, diversify: Jaishankar.