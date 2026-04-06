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India-Iran Diplomatic Engagement: A Renewed Hope in West Asia

Engagement between India and Iran is cited as a 'positive development' by former diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni, who advocates India's active role in West Asia amid evolving geopolitical dynamics, while critiquing U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:58 IST
India-Iran Diplomatic Engagement: A Renewed Hope in West Asia
Former Diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a recent exchange between Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, former senior diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni commended India's renewed involvement in West Asia, describing it as a 'positive development'. He emphasized the necessity for India to maintain an active presence in the region's evolving geopolitical landscape.

Soni expressed concerns over India's past diplomatic oversights, urging for greater integration in ongoing initiatives. He criticized the lack of progress in existing diplomatic efforts in the region, notably initiatives involving Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, and suggested exploring alternative approaches. Iran, viewing India as a trusted ally, remains open to collaboration and consultation.

Addressing U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial remarks on Iran, Soni noted the unrealistic expectations set by Trump, resulting in international diplomatic tensions. He highlighted the inadequacies of Trump's strategies as resistance grows among traditional allies. Nevertheless, Soni pointed out, Iran's understanding of India's stance presents a potential avenue for diplomatic advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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