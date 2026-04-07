China's Strategic Maneuvers: The Push and Pull Tactics on Taiwan

China is increasing its dual-pronged approach towards Taiwan, blending coercive strategies with economic enticements in a bid to erode the island's sovereignty, a recent report by Taiwan's National Security Bureau reveals. As per The Taipei Times, this report highlights China's mounting use of transnational repression against pro-independence activists through bounties, reporting systems, and intimidation tactics.

Simultaneously, China seeks to alter global views by promoting narratives like the 'Taiwan Retrocession Day' to claim Taiwan's return to Chinese dominion. However, the NSB points out that UN Resolution 2758, frequently cited by China, neither mentions Taiwan nor confirms its status within the People's Republic of China. Moreover, China is exerting diplomatic pressure internationally, persuading countries, including EU members, to limit interactions with Taiwan and requiring nations such as Lithuania to rename Taiwanese representative offices.

Furthermore, China has garnered backing from nations such as Somalia and Ethiopia for its 'one China' stance. Economically, Beijing targets Taiwan's prime sectors, including AI and semiconductors, offering market incentives to lure Taiwanese firms to relocate operations to China while allegedly engaging in IP theft and talent poaching. Growing concerns over espionage arise, with reports of Chinese actors recruiting financially vulnerable Taiwanese military personnel online, tempting them with monetary benefits for sensitive information. Between last year and recent months, several individuals, including military members, have faced espionage charges linked to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)