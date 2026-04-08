Hollywood Intrigue, Gaming Expansion, and High-Stakes Music Deals Shake Entertainment

A new drama unfolds as Keanu Reeves stars in 'Outcome', portraying a movie star embroiled in a scandal threatening his career, directed by Jonah Hill.

On the business front, Bill Ackman's Pershing Square proposes a significant $64 billion merger with Universal Music Group, aiming to shift its listing from Amsterdam to New York.

In digital entertainment, Netflix expands its footprint with 'Playground', a gaming app for kids, although challenges remain in leveraging its intellectual property.

(With inputs from agencies.)