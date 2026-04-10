Left Menu

Pakistan's Sugar Surplus: Industry Calls for Immediate Exports

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association is urging the government to permit the export of surplus sugar due to unsustainable stock levels. The exports could aid in lifting the industry economically while bolstering the country's foreign exchange reserves amid geopolitical tensions affecting the import bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:34 IST
Pakistan's Sugar Surplus: Industry Calls for Immediate Exports
A worker picks a bunch of sugarcanes in Pakistan (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) is pressing the government for the swift approval of sugar exports, highlighting the financial strain of excess inventory. With unsold sugar stocks becoming economically unfeasible, the PSMA sees exports as vital for industry stability and enhancing foreign exchange reserves, according to The Express Tribune.

Currently, the surplus predicament has taken shape with production numbers reaching 7.573 million metric tons by the end of March 2026, and projections indicating a total near 7.958 million tons. This, contrasted against an estimated annual consumption of 6.638 million tons, has led to an excess of around 1.32 million tons, forcing industry leaders to seek export solutions.

Amid rising input costs and global geopolitical tensions pushing up the nation's import bill, particularly for oil, exporting sugar surplus might offer economic relief. By exporting, potentially $400 to $500 million in foreign exchange could be generated, reducing the economic burden on the sector and country as a whole, reports The Express Tribune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Resigns: The Unfolding Drama of Justice Yashwant Varma

Judge Resigns: The Unfolding Drama of Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Confident that under Gautam Adani's leadership, legacy of Jaiprakash Associates will be carried forward: Jaiprakash Gaur.

Confident that under Gautam Adani's leadership, legacy of Jaiprakash Associa...

 Global
3
U.S. Commitment to NATO: Unwavering Support Amid Troop Redeployment Talks

U.S. Commitment to NATO: Unwavering Support Amid Troop Redeployment Talks

 United Kingdom
4
Appreciate fair, transparent insolvency process by Jaiprakash Associates CoC, resolution professional: Jaiprakash Gaur.

Appreciate fair, transparent insolvency process by Jaiprakash Associates CoC...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026