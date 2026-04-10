Pakistan's Sugar Surplus: Industry Calls for Immediate Exports

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) is pressing the government for the swift approval of sugar exports, highlighting the financial strain of excess inventory. With unsold sugar stocks becoming economically unfeasible, the PSMA sees exports as vital for industry stability and enhancing foreign exchange reserves, according to The Express Tribune.

Currently, the surplus predicament has taken shape with production numbers reaching 7.573 million metric tons by the end of March 2026, and projections indicating a total near 7.958 million tons. This, contrasted against an estimated annual consumption of 6.638 million tons, has led to an excess of around 1.32 million tons, forcing industry leaders to seek export solutions.

Amid rising input costs and global geopolitical tensions pushing up the nation's import bill, particularly for oil, exporting sugar surplus might offer economic relief. By exporting, potentially $400 to $500 million in foreign exchange could be generated, reducing the economic burden on the sector and country as a whole, reports The Express Tribune.

(With inputs from agencies.)