Iran's Digital Darkness: Internet Shutdown Enters 45th Day Amid Rising Tensions

Iranian authorities continue to enforce a substantial internet shutdown, now lasting 45 days, significantly limiting digital access nationwide. According to NetBlocks, a cybersecurity watchdog, the government-imposed restrictions have created a near-total blackout, disrupting internet connectivity for over 1,056 hours since the blackout's inception.

This digital seclusion was triggered shortly after military strikes by the US and Israel against Iran. In response to this kinetic conflict, authorities have maintained severe external digital access restrictions. This blackout mirrors similar suppression tactics employed during national protests earlier this year.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions are surging. Iran has sternly condemned US intentions to blockade its ports, cautioning that Persian Gulf maritime security could be in jeopardy. Iran's armed forces emphasize their commitment to safeguarding territorial sovereignty. They warn that if Iranian port security is compromised, regional port security will not be assured. The situation reflects escalating antagonism, with Iran labelling US maritime restrictions as unlawful piracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)