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Japan's Decision Hangs in Balance over Minesweeping in Hormuz

Japan is deliberating on deploying its Self-Defence Forces for minesweeping in the Strait of Hormuz. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara emphasizes regional stability for global trade while awaiting progress toward a comprehensive understanding among involved parties. Japan’s decision hinges on a ceasefire deal in the ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:23 IST
Japan's Decision Hangs in Balance over Minesweeping in Hormuz
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan remains undecided on deploying its Self-Defence Forces for minesweeping missions in the Strait of Hormuz, as stated by Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara on Monday. Kihara highlighted the importance of regional stability for global trade, urging all involved parties to pursue a comprehensive understanding, Kyodo News reported.

These developments come after Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi indicated potential Japanese participation in such missions. Motegi emphasized Japan's advanced minesweeping technology but noted that any deployment would depend on a ceasefire between Iran, the US, and Israel. During a television interview, he outlined the specific conditions required, saying a ceasefire would prompt Japan to consider action if mines obstruct naval passages.

Following high-level meetings in Washington, Motegi mentioned that US President Donald Trump acknowledged Japan's constitutional limits on naval deployments. Although no specific promises were made during the Japan-US summit, the escalating conflict, underscored by US-Israeli airstrikes against Iran, impacts global energy security, affecting Japan's reliance on Middle Eastern oil imports, which exceed 90% of its supply, according to Kyodo News.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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