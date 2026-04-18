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UK Pledges 'Wide-ranging Military Contribution' to Hormuz Security Mission

The UK has committed to a significant military role in a multinational effort led by France and the UK to secure the Strait of Hormuz. This mission aims to ensure safe maritime passage and has received international support, though US President Trump criticized the initiative and NATO's previous role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 10:55 IST
UK Pledges 'Wide-ranging Military Contribution' to Hormuz Security Mission
British Ambassador to the USA, Christian Turner (Photo/X/@CTurnerFCDO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is set to make a 'wide-ranging military contribution' to a France-UK-led multinational mission focused on securing the Strait of Hormuz. The UK's envoy to Washington, Christian Turner, revealed this development during an event, highlighting the UK's strategic role in the operation, as reported by Al Jazeera.

This mission is designed to ensure the safe passage of vessels through a vital energy chokepoint and prevent maritime restrictions. Turner emphasized the broad international backing, with nearly 50 countries participating in a UK-France co-chaired virtual summit, demonstrating widespread support for the initiative.

However, US President Donald Trump criticized the mission, labeling NATO allies ineffective during previous tensions in the region. Speaking at a Turning Point USA event, Trump shared his dissatisfaction with NATO's delayed involvement, asserting that they sought US involvement after the crisis de-escalated.

Amidst a renewed debate about NATO's regional security role, Trump reiterated his stance, describing the alliance as a 'paper tiger.' Meanwhile, Iran confirmed the Strait of Hormuz remains 'completely open' for commercial traffic, aiming to stabilize energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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