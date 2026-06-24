US Eyes Iran Detente: Rubio Meets UAE President to Strengthen Gulf Ties
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed to discuss US-Iran diplomatic progress, affirming strategic security in the Gulf. Talks emphasized transit safety, the importance of peace, and the threat of Iranian proxies. Addressing Lebanon's sovereignty, Rubio outlined upcoming regional diplomacy.
In a key diplomatic stride, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed on Wednesday. Their discussions centered on a fresh US-Iran diplomatic breakthrough, underscoring Washington's resolved commitment to its Gulf partners. This engagement marks the opening of Rubio's regional tour, as confirmed by his spokesperson, Tommy Pigott.
Pigott revealed that the agenda included President Trump's memorandum of understanding with Iran, ensuring secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and prioritizing peace and stability in the Gulf region. This visit highlights Washington's diplomatic initiative to reinforce ties with Arabian Gulf allies, with Rubio reassuring continued US support amid evolving regional security dynamics.
Before the meeting, Rubio spoke to reporters in Abu Dhabi, stating that persistent peace in West Asia is untenable as long as Iranian proxies continue militant activities. Highlighting Lebanese discussions as separate, he emphasized Lebanon's sovereignty, aiming for independent negotiations with its government.
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