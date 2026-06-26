South Korea's Drone Revolution: Preparing for the Future of Warfare

South Korea plans to bolster its drone and counter-drone capabilities with a massive training initiative for 'drone warriors' and production of up to 60,000 drones by 2029. The initiative aims to use domestically manufactured components and emphasizes low-cost, expendable drones in response to increasing threats from North Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Korea Will Rapidly Expand Its Drone And Counterdrone Capabilities To Counter North Korea | Updated: 26-06-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 18:43 IST
South Korea's Drone Revolution: Preparing for the Future of Warfare
Drones, CCTV surveillance deployed (Photo/ANI)

In a strategic move to address security threats from the North, South Korea is ramping up its drone and counter-drone capabilities.

The Defense Ministry announced plans to train 500,000 'drone warriors' and produce tens of thousands of drones, with 11,000 expected by 2026. Initially set at 110,000, the goal has been revised to about 60,000 drones.

Seoul's focus on domestic manufacturing refrains from using Chinese parts, ensuring security. Lessons from Ukraine and the Middle East underscore unmanned systems' transformative role in modern warfare, aiding South Korea's adaptation.

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