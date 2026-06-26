South Korea's Drone Revolution: Preparing for the Future of Warfare

South Korea Will Rapidly Expand Its Drone And Counterdrone Capabilities To Counter North Korea

In a strategic move to address security threats from the North, South Korea is ramping up its drone and counter-drone capabilities.

The Defense Ministry announced plans to train 500,000 'drone warriors' and produce tens of thousands of drones, with 11,000 expected by 2026. Initially set at 110,000, the goal has been revised to about 60,000 drones.

Seoul's focus on domestic manufacturing refrains from using Chinese parts, ensuring security. Lessons from Ukraine and the Middle East underscore unmanned systems' transformative role in modern warfare, aiding South Korea's adaptation.