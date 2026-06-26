Tragic Building Collapse in Lagos Claims Lives

A multi-storey building in Lagos collapsed, resulting in the deaths of at least nine people, while many others sustained injuries. The incident was confirmed by the state's commissioner for information. Rescue efforts are underway as authorities investigate the cause of the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | At Least Nine People Were Killed And Many Others Injured On Thursday After A Multistorey Building Collapsed In Lagos | Updated: 26-06-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 18:50 IST
Tragic Building Collapse in Lagos Claims Lives
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A tragic incident unfolded in Lagos as a multi-storey building collapsed on Thursday, causing the deaths of at least nine individuals. Many more were left injured, according to a statement from the state's commissioner for information.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to conduct rescue operations, amidst fears of more individuals trapped under the rubble. The community mourns as authorities probe the circumstances surrounding this devastating collapse.

This incident raises concerns over building safety standards in the region, as officials work to understand what led to this catastrophe and prevent future occurrences.

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