Aung San Suu Kyi’s Son Demands Proof of Life Amid Growing Concerns

Kim Aris, the youngest son of Myanmar’s pro-democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi, has publicly demanded that the military-controlled government provide irrefutable evidence of her well-being. Despite the junta's assurance in April of her house arrest and reduced sentence, Aris remains skeptical, suspecting that his mother is still detained in the Naypyitaw prison.

Aris disclosed that their health updates on Suu Kyi have been alarming, worsening under allegedly dire conditions as described by former inmates. He detailed her medical issues, citing a heart condition and age-related ailments, as concerns mount over her isolation since the 2021 coup.

Living in London, Aris shared his isolation from his mother, recounting his last correspondence years ago. As Suu Kyi struggles, Aris feels compelled to be her voice, even engaging in an 81-kilometer skateboard marathon to spread awareness globally and challenge the repression, urging the international community to exert pressure on Myanmar's military.