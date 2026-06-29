Iran and India: Strengthening Ties Amid Leadership Transitions

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei commends India's PM Modi for Eid greetings, emphasizing the importance of enhancing Iran-India relations. This first direct communication since Khamenei's ascension reflects shared cultural and strategic interests amid recent leadership changes, marked by Iran's invitation to Modi for the former leader's funeral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 15:36 IST
Iran and India: Strengthening Ties Amid Leadership Transitions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has expressed his sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his warm Eid al-Adha wishes. Sources in Iran highlight Khamenei's call to bolster the deep-rooted friendly relations between the two nations, recognizing India's critical role in fostering regional cooperation.

Tehran's official response warmly reciprocated the goodwill shown by PM Modi, underlining the longstanding cultural and strategic connections between the nations. In a message to the Indian Prime Minister, Khamenei conveyed his appreciation and confidence in the continued strengthening of bilateral ties, rooted in mutual respect and common interests.

This significant exchange is Mojtaba Khamenei's first communication with Prime Minister Modi since becoming Iran's Supreme Leader. Notably, Khamenei has yet to appear publicly after taking office, amid reports of severe injuries from US military actions. This outreach occurs amidst pivotal leadership changes in Tehran, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian inviting Modi to attend the state funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli strike.

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