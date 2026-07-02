India and Japan to Celebrate 75 Years of Diplomatic Ties with Year-Long Festivities

India and Japan will mark their 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027. The next year will be called the India-Japan Year of Shared Horizons. The governments plan a series of commemorative events involving the youth, including sports, cultural and business exchanges throughout the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:42 IST
India and Japan to Celebrate 75 Years of Diplomatic Ties with Year-Long Festivities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India and Japan are gearing up to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties with a year-long calendar of events in 2027, dubbed the India-Japan Year of Shared Horizons. As announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both nations are set to plan and execute ten major commemorative programs throughout the year.

With an eye towards 2027, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the emphasis on youth participation in these celebrations. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the annual summit in Japan, which will coincide with the festivity. April 28 of that year is set to be the India-Japan Week, featuring coordinated outreach activities to honor the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The celebrations will span a wide array of initiatives, from a logo and theme competition to youth-centric programs like IMAGE-75 and Ideathon. An arts and culture extravaganza, RASA-75, alongside initiatives like a Buddhist pilgrimage and SPORT-75, aims to strengthen people-to-people exchanges. A cricket match will further the budding sports ties, while Business Connect-75 and Mirai-Vigyan-75 will focus on economic and academic collaborations, underlining continued cooperation in various sectors.

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