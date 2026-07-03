Global Markets Brace for High-Stakes Week

The Data Releases Are Thinning Out

As data releases dwindle and earnings season looms, investors are gearing up for an eventful week marked by crucial developments in global markets.

In the United States, market participants will seek clarity on interest rates scrutinizing Federal Reserve minutes under new chair Kevin Warsh. His firm stance on inflation targets influences investors' rate hike expectations amid declining energy prices.

On the international front, a crucial NATO summit in Turkey and volatile oil prices may impact market dynamics, while Europe grapples with economic challenges. Additionally, Asia's inflation data may yield insights into the region's economic resilience amid geopolitical tensions.