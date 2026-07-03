Annu Kapoor Lauds PM Modi’s Leadership, Dispels Political Ambitions

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing the challenge of governing a populous nation like India. Despite meeting Modi, Kapoor denied political ambitions and stressed support for genuine national welfare efforts. He underscored democratic rights while advocating for respectful public discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 14:12 IST
Annu Kapoor Lauds PM Modi’s Leadership, Dispels Political Ambitions
Annu Kapoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership capabilities, remarking on the difficulty of leading a nation with a population of 140 crores. Kapoor underscored his support for any leader committed to the country's welfare, irrespective of political affiliations.

In a conversation with ANI, Kapoor, while discussing Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighted the need for exceptional leadership to manage a diverse nation like India. Despite rumors of political alignment, he clarified his allegiance lies solely with the country's welfare.

Kapoor recounted a recent meeting with Prime Minister Modi, which happened following a simple email to the leader. Expressing gratitude for the meeting, Kapoor denied any political aspirations and dismissed speculation about entering politics, stating the meeting was purely non-political and cordial.

The actor elaborated on the significance of democracy and constitutional rights, advocating for the expression of opinions and criticism without resorting to abusive language, which he believes undermines societal civility.

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